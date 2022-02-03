Zee Ent expects ad revenue to grow with e-commerce, BFSI, auto sectors making a comeback

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) came out with its Q3 earnings. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohit Gupta, CFO, Zee Entertainment, shed light on the company’s Q3 performance and outlook.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 298.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 398.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago. The company's total income during the quarter under review was Rs 2,130.44 crore as compared to Rs 2,756.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohit Gupta, CFO, Zee Entertainment, shed light on the company’s Q3 performance and outlook.

On Q3 performance, he mentioned that the company’s market share stood at 17.3 percent. He added that ad revenue grew 16 percent sequentially during the quarter. However, he shared that on a year-on-year basis, the ad revenue is down by 3 percent due to a higher base effect. Elaborating on sectors that are contributing to the ad revenue, he mentioned that e-commerce, BFSI and autos are now returning. Further, he shared that FMCG companies have been contributing around 50-60 percent to the overall advertising industry. Going ahead, he expects ad revenue to grow.

Gupta said, “We continue to be India’s number two entertainment channel and we have our share of 17.3 percent for the quarter. During the quarter we saw ad revenue grow 16 percent sequentially and on year on year it is down by about 3 percent primarily due to higher base that we had last year.”

On Dish TV and Siti Payments, he mentioned that it is coming as per plan. He also mentioned that they are making content investments in key markets. Additionally, Gupta mentioned that they are working on certain markets to gain viewership share.

He said, “We have been receiving receivables from Dish as per the payment plan. The overall outstanding has been reduced. So not only are we receiving the current billing, but we are also receiving part of the old and all the payments are coming as per the payment plan. Siti is on a cash and carry basis and it remains on a cash and carry basis.”

On subscription revenue, he expects the growth to go back to earlier quarters. He believes subscription revenue will grow once the pricing embargo is removed.

Gupta said, “Our subscription revenues have been flattish and this is because of the pricing embargo that we have seen in the subscription revenue. Once the pricing embargo is removed then that will help us in growing the subscription revenues and we will go back to the growth that we saw in the earlier quarters.”

On inventory levels, he said that it’s up Rs 500 crore this year due to delayed completions. He added that the company will be amortizing inventory levels when required.

“I am keeping a very close watch on inventory levels and as a strategy, we are not going to let the inventory go much higher. We are going to amortise as much as we are going to increase the inventory on quarter on quarter basis,” Gupta said.

On deal with Sony, he expects all regulatory approvals to come in H2CY22. He also explained that they have applied for approvals with CCI and the exchanges.

Gupta said, “We have already signed the definitive agreement with Sony in December 2021. We have filed with the stock exchange and the approval process is going on. We are going to file the CCI also soon and then there will be the NCLT approval process which will go on. So we hope that all this will be complete by H2 of this year (second half of 2022).”

