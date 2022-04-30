Yes Bank back in black with Rs 367 crore net profit in Q4, beats estimates

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The profit figure was up 37.9 percent sequentially over the December quarter’s Rs 266 crore.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 3,788 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 51 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 84 percent to Rs 1,819 crore from Rs 987 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the private lender said.

For FY22, the bank reported a profit of Rs 1,066 crore against the loss of Rs 3,462 crore in FY21 and the loss of Rs 22,715 crore in FY201. FY22 is the first full-year profit since FY19. Bank's operating profit at Rs 2,916 crore in FY22 and at Rs 774 crore in Q4FY22; up 6 percent QoQ.

Total provision costs for FY22 at Rs 1,480 crore declined 84 percent YoY, aided by lower slippages at Rs 5,795 crore (down 51 percent YoY) and higher recoveries and upgrades at Rs 7,290 crore (up 26 percent YoY). For the fourth quarter, the bank's provision costs stood at Rs 271 crore, declining 28 percent QoQ.

Non-interest income for FY22 at Rs 3,263 crore grew 8 percent YoY and for the fourth quarter, it stood at Rs 882 crore grew 20 percent QoQ. Normalised non-interest income (adjusted for unrealised and realised gain on investments) for FY22 grew 40 percent YoY.

Total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 197,192 crore, 21 percent up YoY and up 7.0 percent QoQ. The CASA ratio was 31.1 percent against 26.1 percent in FY21 and 30.4 percent last quarter; CASA continues to grow at a 2x rate of overall deposits growth. The sustained granularization with CASA + Retail TDs at 61.6 percent against 57.7 percent in FY21.

Commenting on the results and financial performance, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank said, "This transformation journey taking place at YES Bank has resulted into a sustained improvement in balance sheet growth, accelerated granularization, improving asset quality trends, enhanced liquidity and stronger capital position over the past 2 years.

"While the core operating profitability of the franchise continues to improve, the drag from legacy stressed assets has significantly reduced, resulting into net profitability. The bank continues to invest in its digital infrastructure in its quest to retain its dominant place in the country’s digital payments and fintech ecosystem," he said.