Yes Bank Q3 Results: Net interest income grows 16% QoQ to Rs 1,764 crore; operating profit up 7.7% to Rs 731 crore

Yes Bank Limited today reported a Net Interest Income (NII) of Rs 1,764 crore, up 16 percent quarter-on-quarter, while its Net Interest Margin grew by 2.4 percent QoQ, up 25 basis points aided by a roughly 30 basis points reduction in cost of deposits, at 4.9 percent. The bank also reported a record Retail Fee income of Rs 447 crore.

In its quarterly earnings report, the bank reported an operating profit of Rs 731 crore for the latest quarter, a 7.7 percent QoQ increase from Rs 678 crore the previous quarter. The bank's profit after tax stood at Rs 266 crore, an 18.2 increase QoQ; its PAT in Q2FY22 had stood at Rs 225 crore.

Its operating expenses were at Rs 1,767 crore, up 9.6 percent QoQ led by sustained momentum in business activity during the quarter. The bank reported that it more than 1 lakh CASA accounts were opened in a month for the first time ever; its CASA ratio was at 30.4 percent and continues CASA continues to grow at a rate of roughly 200 percent of overall deposits growth.

The bank reported net advances at Rs 1,76,241 crore, up 2 percent QoQ, and total deposits at Rs 1,84,288 crore, up 4.3 percent QoQ;.

The bank's gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 14.7 percent in Q3FY22, from 15 percent the previous quarter, while its net NPAs were at 5.3% as against 5.5% last quarter.

The bank reported a sustained momentum in New Business Generation -- its retail disbursements stood at Rs 9,313 crore, while its small and medium entire prises (SME) disbursement was at Rs 4,940 crore. The bank reported wholesale disbursements at Rs 4,740 crore.

In the latest quarter, the bank opened 22 new branches and added 1,065 employees in the nine months of the fiscal.

In the report, the bank said it was topped P2M UPI transactions and said it cornered a roughly 42% of the market in this segment, and also claims the top spot as the remitter bank in IMPS transactions.

The said its resolution momentum continued with Rs 610 crore in cash recoveries and Rs 573 crore in upgrades during Q3FY22. Its balance sheet crossed Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time since September 2019, up roughly 6 percent QoQ.