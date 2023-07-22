Yes Bank Q1 Results: 10.26% annual growth in net profit at Rs 342.5 crore

Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 10.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 342.5 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 314.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's asset quality improved noticeably. The lender's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were two percent, down from 13.4 percent in the previous fiscal quarter.

The quarter's net non-performing assets (NNPA) were one percent, down from 4.2 percent the previous quarter.