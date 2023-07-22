CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsYes Bank Q1 Results: 10.26% annual growth in net profit at Rs 342.5 crore

    Yes Bank Q1 Results: 10.26% annual growth in net profit at Rs 342.5 crore

    Yes Bank Q1 Results: 10.26% annual growth in net profit at Rs 342.5 crore
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 22, 2023 2:05:36 PM IST (Published)

    Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 10.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 342.5 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 314.3 crore in the year-ago period.

    Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 10.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 342.5 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 314.3 crore in the year-ago period.

    The bank's asset quality improved noticeably. The lender's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were two percent, down from 13.4 percent in the previous fiscal quarter.
    The quarter's net non-performing assets (NNPA) were one percent, down from 4.2 percent the previous quarter.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    YES Bank

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X