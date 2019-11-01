#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Updated : November 01, 2019 05:43 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 589.7 crore for the quarter under review.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 964.70 crore.
Shares of Yes Bank ended at Rs 66.60, down Rs 3.85, or 5.46 percent on the BSE.
