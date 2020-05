Private lender Yes Bank on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 3,668.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered bank posted a net loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 4,438.3 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII) for Q4FY20 at Rs 1,274 crore grew 19.6 percent sequentially on account of lower slippages compared to Q3FY20. The bank has set aside Rs 238 crore provisioning for COVID-19 impact (For standard assets). It also fully written back Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds amounting to Rs 8,415 crore on March 14, 2020.

The bank's deposit base has seen a reduction from Rs 2,27,610 crore as at March 31, 2019 to Rs 105,364 crore as at March 31, 2020 (Position as at May 02, 2020 Rs 102,717 crore).

Consequently, the bank's quarterly average 'Liquidity Coverage Ratio' (LCR) has fallen from 74 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 40 percent, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (regulatory limit 100%) and position as at May 02, 2020 34.8 percent (regulatory limit 80 percent).

The bank also has a deferred tax asset of Rs 8,281 crore as at March 31, 2020.