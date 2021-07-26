Yes Bank expects 15% loan growth in FY22 provided COVID doesn’t play spoilsport

Yes Bank reported its Q1FY22 results. The bank has reported a profit despite expectations of a loss, posting an over four-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 207 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income during Q1 FY22, however, was down at Rs 5,581.84 crore as against Rs 6,106.74 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter has been under pressure and stress also remained high. Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank, discussed the performance.

“On retail, MSME and corporate, we are continuously disbursing. We are absolutely on track to achieving a growth of 15 percent on the loan side – if we don’t have any adverse impact from COVID, going forward,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We would be exiting the year at a net interest margin (NIM) of around 2.8 percent,” he added.

In terms of restructuring, he said, “We have seen restructuring only on the corporate side. This is exactly as per the guidance, which was given at the end of Q4. Going forward, we don’t have anything in the pipeline.”

When asked what the average non-performing assets (NPAs) could look like, he replied, “Formation of NPAs is much less as compared to the upgradations and the recoveries that we are getting.”

As of now the bank doesn’t see any requirement for capital. “But if there would be bigger opportunities for credit growth higher than what we are expecting, then we can evaluate capital raising at that point,” Kumar mentioned.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.