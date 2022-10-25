“Going forward credit costs would remain under guidance. I think this is not an issue and we are not reading too much into the profit after tax. But I think if we see in terms of the core parameters, everywhere, there has been a significant improvement,” said Kumar.

Yes Bank on October 22, 2022, reported a 32 percent decline in standalone net profit for the July-September quarter due to higher provisions. The profit stood at Rs 152.82 crore as compared to Rs 225.50 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Although there was a decline in net profit, the private sector lender improved its asset quality and brought down gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) to 12.89 percent of gross advances as of September 30, 2022.

Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO of Yes Bank told CNBC-TV18 that the bank is seeing continuous improvement in terms of NPA and slippage coming down.

In June, CNBC-TV18 reported that Yes Bank had shortlisted US-based private equity firm , JC Flowers, as its joint venture partner for its proposed asset reconstruction company (ARC). Kumar further added that once the ARC happens the gross NPA will come down to two percent and the net NPA will come down to around a percent.

The bank’s management is expecting the ARC transaction to be concluded in the month of November.

This is the second attempt by the bank to set up its own ARC after the Reserve Bank of India turned down its earlier proposal in March last year. The bank had thus proposed a new structure, where it would hold a minority 20 percent stake in the proposed ARC, whereas an 80 percent stake would be held by its foreign joint venture partner. Yes Bank is looking to transfer approximately Rs 51,000 crore of its bad loans to the ARC and completely clean up its balance sheet.

Kumar added that equity investment in ARC will be about Rs 300 crore and the cash inflow is expected to be around Rs 1,000 crore.

“I think the equity contribution from the bank even for 98.99 percent would be somewhere between Rs 300 to 350 crore. Whereas 15 percent which we would be getting would be something around more than Rs 1000 crore,” said Kumar.

Decline in profit but hopeful on core parameters

He further added that he is hopeful for the year on an overall level as the cost of a deposit for the quarter came down by 10 basis points and the yield on advances saw a growth of 15 basis points.

“In terms of deposit growth, it sits at 8 percent and the best part is that I was corrected on growth is 21 percent and savings account growth is 18 percent. The real advantage which is coming to us is in terms of the average correct account growth, average current account growth is 38 percent. Every saving bank is 30 percent which is actually helping us in terms of reducing our cost of deposit,” said Kumar.

The loan and advances of private sector lenders grew by 11.6 percent as compared to the corresponding period a year ago to Rs 1.92 trillion in the July-September quarter. As of September 30, 2022, Yes Bank’s loan grew sequentially by 3.55 percent and reached Rs 1.86 trillion.

Kumar said that the management is expecting a loan growth of around 15 percent for the year on the back of solid loan growth from the retail sector.

“Our retail has grown by 43 percent, MSME has gone by 19 percent and mid-market has grown by 32 percent. So overall they have been very good,” added Kumar.

At 12:15 am shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 15, down by 0.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE.