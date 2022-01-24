Yes Bank bets on strong Q3 disbursals; 55% current account growth driving CASA

Yes Bank Limited came out with its Q3 earnings. To understand its recent performance in detail and its outlook, CNBCTV18 spoke to Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO of the bank. Kumar mentioned that disbursals were strong in Q3. He further mentioned that 55 percent current account growth is what is driving CASA (current account savings account). As a result, CASA deposits have risen by 46 percent as well.

Yes Bank Limited came out with its Q3 earnings. The bank reported a net interest income (NII) of Rs 1,764 crore, up 16 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while its net interest margin (NIM) grew by 2.4 percent QoQ, up 25 basis points aided by a roughly 30 basis points reduction in cost of deposits, at 4.9 percent.

The bank also reported a record retail fee income of Rs 447 crore. In its quarterly earnings report, the bank reported an operating profit of Rs 731 crore for the latest quarter, a 7.7 percent QoQ increase from Rs 678 crore in the previous quarter. The bank's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 266 crore, an 18.2 increase QoQ; its PAT in Q2FY22 had stood at Rs 225 crore.

To understand Yes Bank ’s recent performance in detail and its outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of the bank.

Also Read:

On the bank's Q3 performance, Kumar mentioned that loan growth remains strong. He explained that disbursals in Q3 were at Rs 19,000 crore. Infact, according to him, the bank is on track to exceed Rs 5,000 crore of recovery and upgrades in FY22.

He said, "During the third quarter, we have disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 19,000 crore. So in terms of formation of the fresh loan book, we are seeing a good growth and by the year-end, we will be seeing overall loan growth of around 10 percent."

"On the loan side, we are seeing a very good growth. Over the last two years, we have been able to make very good recoveries. Last year, we made recoveries and upgradation of more than Rs 5,000 crore; in the current year also, we are on track to exceed more than Rs 5,000 crore for both, on recoveries and upgradation," he said.

Kumar explained that the bank will explore fund raising options in the future to support its loan growth.

"To support our loan growth, we will definitely explore the opportunities to increase our common equity tier (CET) ratio," he added.

According to him, current account growth of 55 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis is driving CASA (current account savings account).

"On the current account, there has been a growth of 55 percent. So overall CASA deposits, there has been a growth of 46 percent," he said.

Additionally, he mentioned that cost of deposits is below 5 percent for the first time.

"We have been able to reduce our cost of deposit. And for the first time, the cost of deposit has come down below 5 percent, which is currently 4.9 percent," he said.

On results of Dish TV’s AGM, Kumar said the bank is awaiting the same.

"That is something which we are awaiting; the matter is subjudice, that's why I would not like to make any comment on that," he said.