Wonderla Holidays Q2FY22: Hope to hit pre-pandemic footfall levels by year end, says MD

Wonderla Holidays Q2FY22 revenues increased to Rs 17.2 crore against Rs 0.18 crore in same quarter last year. Arun K Chittilappilly, MD of the company said they saw about 1.5 lakh visitors in Q2 and are still seeing a ramp up in footfalls.

Wonderla Holidays has reported a net loss of Rs 9.28 crore in Q2FY22. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 15.8 crore in Q2FY21.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arun K Chittilappilly, MD of Wonderla Holidays, said the company is hoping to hit pre-pandemic level footfalls by end of the year.

"For Q2 we had pretty decent footfalls given the fact that we were open only for month and a half during the quarter. We had about 1.5 lakh visitors which is pretty good but we are still seeing a ramp up and by Q3FY22 we will see more recovery of footfalls. We are hoping that by the end of year we will get to a pre-pandemic level of footfalls."

He said the average ticket price has improved substantially compared to last year.

"In Q2FY20 when we were operational, our average ticket price was about Rs 780 and that has become about Rs 840 in Q2FY22, so it is a huge improvement compared to same quarter last year."

The company operates 3 amusement parks and 1 resort in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

