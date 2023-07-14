Wipro's April-June revenue down 1.8%; Company says strong market demand for technology still persists

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Thierry Delaporte, CEO; Jatin Dalal, CFO and Saurabh Govil, Chief HR Office at Wipro spoke at length about demand trends and the outlook for margin going forward.

IT behemoth Wipro reported a revenue of Rs 22,755 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 22,874 crore, the firm's quarterly financial results report showed on July 13. Wipro's margin at 16.05 percent, meanwhile, came in slightly higher than the projection of 16 percent.

Wipro's revenue, however, was still 1.8 percent lower when compared to Rs 23,176 crore in the preceding quarter. Margin too slipped 20 basis points.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Thierry Delaporte, CEO; Jatin Dalal, CFO and Saurabh Govil, Chief HR Office at Wipro spoke at length about demand trends and the outlook for margin going forward.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview:

Reema: It appears the macro environment has become a little worse as last quarter your revenues had declined by 0.6 percent, and this quarter your revenues have fallen by 1.8 percent. So was the demand environment not quite conducive in the last three months?

Delaporte: If you remember, when we spoke last, we had guided for this quarter between 1 percent and 3 percent. So, this is within the range that we had assumed three months ago. The reality is that we continue to have a market where there is a demand for technology, where we have deals, where we see sign more large deals than we used to sign in the past, and also a market where there is a reduction of discretionary spend across industries, in my mind. Now, with some industries probably more impacted than others; the banking, financial services sector, the communication sector, and the technology industry, certainly. So, I am not sure, I would say that the market is worsening, I think we continue to be in this market where there is a certain level of uncertainty that drives some of the behaviours of our clients to be a little bit cautious when it comes to discretionary spending.

Reema: You spoke about the discretionary pressure being more in BFSI, tech, and telecom. Do you think any of these verticals are close to bottoming out?

Delaporte: In one way I feel that a lot of the budgets that have been set for this year have not necessarily been spent and there might be a moment in time when some of the departments will decide to resume some of those unspent budgets. It is very much depend on what we are going to observe in the next few weeks. We are looking at it, the nature of a slightly more volatile market is that decisions can come at any moment in time. The reality is today, we are not necessarily seeing it, but we are not equally seeing any deterioration of the situation. It is more or less the same market that we have seen for the last, I would say, three to six months.

Reema: So, as of now, do you have the confidence to say H2 (second half of the year) can be better than H1?

Delaporte: It's not even a problem of confidence. We are not communicating or guiding beyond a quarter. But the reality is that I feel that our industry projects for the second part of the year are a little difficult in the current context. So, we need to be a little bit patient.

Reema: The current margins are at 16 percent. What will be the impact of wage hikes in Q2 and Q3 on the margins? How much lower do you think the margins get on account of the wage hikes? And do you think there is a case to moderate the overall wage bill by maybe doling out a lower percentage of hikes?

Dalal: I would let Govil speak a little bit more about the wage hike, but purely from a P&L standpoint, I am sure you noticed that in Q1 it was an operational improvement that drove the margin performance where we kept the margin very stable, even when we had a certain amount of softness in the revenue and improved utilization, improved overall execution of our projects, and so on and so forth. So, we do have sufficient levers that one can continue to engage in to deliver a stable performance around the range that we operate in.

Reema: So, exit margins in Q4FY24 will be similar to 16 percent, where currently at?

Dalal: We will continue to improve our rigor on execution, and we will keep the current range as a minimum number that we deliver, and whatever flows through flows through.

Reema: Very sharp headcount reduction of 8,800 employees this quarter! What happened?

Govil: Delaporte spoke to you about the macro environment, spoke with uncertainty and our intent is to use this time to make the organization more efficient, agile, and delayer, and bring in more efficiency, drive productivity and that is what we have been working on and that is what you saw in Q1 and we will continue to do that and that has reflected in some of the headcount reduction. It's also that the hiring is muted, and utilisation has improved. So, we have people to be deployed onto projects, we feel that there is headspace for us to improve utilisation further – that is an important lever for margin as called out. So, all these things put together, the organisation is becoming more agile, and we are moving more closer to the clients. It is just the right thing for us to do.

Reema: So, do you see this type of headcount decline continuing?

Govil: We will continue to calibrate our headcount depending on demand very clearly. We have given a range, so it's not about the number we are driving or anything chasing. There are pockets where we are hiring, and there are skills in which we are requiring expertise in security, engineering, data, and AI and we continue to hire. So, we will continue to hire where we need to, and we will make it more efficient where we need and there are pockets where we need more efficiency. So, both will happen simultaneously. We are not driving a number. We just make sure that we are in sync with what is happening in the macro environment.

Reema: Regarding the overall wage bill, would you look to defer the wage hikes, will the quantum be less, will the senior management this time take a smaller percentage of hikes just to bring in a little more cost optimisation and rationalisation in this environment?

Govil: One, we had given our last wage increase in September last year and we are looking at doing the next increase in Q3. So, it's not a deferment, kind of just moving it a bit. And we will be in line with making sure that we reward the high performers better, critical skills better, and in line with what is happening in the market. So, we will do it in that fashion, and we have not gone in-depth on that, we still have time, and we will see what is happening in the market as we move forward. So, we will do a much more comprehensive approach to looking at it rather than painting one brush across the organisation. So that is the approach when we look at salary increases in Q3.

Reema: While the total contract value, TCV, as you call it, is still looking very good. The large deal wins have gone up on a quarter-on-quarter basis. You have stopped sharing the annual contract value (ACV) of deals for the last two quarters and that number is important considering that the short-term discretionary spending is coming down. Could you tell us, maybe not in numbers, but at least directionally or a broad percentage, broad range of what the ACV numbers look like compared to what they were some time back?

Delaporte: The reason why we are focusing on TCV is because this is what is driving the focus on the larger deals. This is what is driving the attention to not only getting orders for a few weeks or few months but really getting our people to engage with clients on deals that are more transformational, that are more long-term, that are larger in size and that how we have done it and here it is that ever since we have shifted our focus to TCV, we have seen significant improvement of the volume of TCV, quarter after quarter. We have seen a significant increase of large deals quarter after quarter and so we continue to do that and that is how we believe this is the right way to drive the growth of our business.

Reema: You have spoken about the investment in generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) of USD 1 billion over the next 2-3 years. What about the revenue from generative AI? In the next three years if your investment is USD 1 billion dollar what could the revenue look like?

Delaporte: It's not necessarily easy. So, there are different points of measure of this. Keep in mind that AI is pervasive, it's everywhere. You have AI applied to security contracts, you have AI that must be applied to programs around data, engineering, cloud, and so on. And so, the reality is that you will see the vast majority of our business being injected with AI technology, whether it is to respond to clients’ expectations or the way we run our own business. And so, what we are looking at is certainly the progression of the number of contracts that we have in generative AI looking and we have dozens of them active at the moment. Also, the number of our AI experts, if you like, who are working on this type of project or clients, and finally the proportion of our business that will be completely AI embedded, if you like.

