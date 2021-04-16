  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

Wipro reports best Q4 in a decade: CLSA remains bearish, Citi, Nomura upgrades stock

Updated : April 16, 2021 02:01 PM IST

CLSA said that the IT giant has shown strong margin defence, concentrated deal participation, and a positive outlook.
Citi, on the other hand, upgraded the stock to  'buy', saying that Wipro has raised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) estimates by 2-3 percent.
Jefferies also noted that the revenue growth was broad-based across the markets and verticals.
Wipro reports best Q4 in a decade: CLSA remains bearish, Citi, Nomura upgrades stock
Published : April 16, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement