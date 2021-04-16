Wipro reports best Q4 in a decade: CLSA remains bearish, Citi, Nomura upgrades stock Updated : April 16, 2021 02:01 PM IST CLSA said that the IT giant has shown strong margin defence, concentrated deal participation, and a positive outlook. Citi, on the other hand, upgraded the stock to 'buy', saying that Wipro has raised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) estimates by 2-3 percent. Jefferies also noted that the revenue growth was broad-based across the markets and verticals. Published : April 16, 2021 01:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply