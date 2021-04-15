Wipro Q4 net profit rises 0.1% to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue beats estimates; guidance at 2-4% Updated : April 15, 2021 05:23 PM IST Wipro's Q4FY21 dollar revenue was at $2,152.4 million, registering a growth of 3.9 percent, in line with CNBC-TV18 poll estimates. Going ahead in Q1FY22, Wipro expects its dollar revenue in the range of $2,195-2,238 million. Published : April 15, 2021 04:16 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply