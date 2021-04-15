Wipro Q4 net profit rises 0.1% to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue beats estimates; guidance at 2-4%

IT services major Wipro on Thursday reported a marginal rise in net profit at Rs 2,972.1 crore during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 2,966.7 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's IT services revenue increased 3.9 percent to Rs 16,334 crore from Rs 15,726.6 crore, QoQ. The revenue was higher than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimate of Rs 15,768 crore.

Wipro's Q4FY21 dollar revenue was at $2,152.4 million, registering a growth of 3.9 percent, in line with CNBC-TV18 poll estimates. The revenue growth in constant currency came in at 3 percent during the quarter under review

Going ahead in Q1FY22, Wipro expects its dollar revenue in the range of $2,195-2,238 million.

"We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,195 million to $2,238 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 2.0% to 4.0%. This does not include revenue from our recently announced acquisitions of Capco and Ampion," Wipro said in an exchange filing.

On the operating front, IT services' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 1.1 percent to Rs 3,417 crore from Rs 3,381.3 crore, while the segment's EBIT margin contracted by 78 bps to 20.9 percent from 21.7 percent sequentially.

Wipro's operational performance beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

“I am delighted with the way we have finished the financial year. We delivered a third consistent quarter of strong revenue growth, deal wins and operating margins. We also announced our largest ever acquisition of Capco that will bolster our global financial services sector. We are excited with this wave of business momentum that we are witnessing. All key markets are now growing on YoY basis and this provides us a solid foundation to build on next year growth rates,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.

The company's attrition rate in the quarter ended March 2021 was at 12.1 percent as against 11 percent in the previous quarter.

"We delivered a 340 bps expansion YoY in operating margins for the quarter after absorbing the impact of wage hike. On a full year basis we increased margins by 220 bps with a consistent improvement in operating metrics," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer.

"Led by disciplined execution, we generated strong operating cash flows at 136.7 percent of net income for the full year," he added.

Wipro added 1 client in over $100 million category, 3 clients in over $75 million band and 2 clients in over $50 million category. The company added 52 customers during the quarter, taking the total active clients count to 1,120 at the end of March 2021, declining from 1,136 clients in December 2020.