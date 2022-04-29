Wipro Q4 results: Revenue meets estimates, attrition rises

IT major Wipro Ltd on Friday reported a 3.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,087 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs Rs 2,972.3 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 20,967.5 crore from Rs 20,432.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company expects revenue from our IT services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director said, "We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 percent YoY. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3 percent. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in the double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Wipro ended at Rs 509.00, up by Rs 13.35, or 2.59 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)