Wipro Q4FY23 Preview: Exposure to hi-tech, consumer business may hit revenue, margin could improve

IT major Wipro will be reporting its fourth quarter numbers after market hours.

A muted quarter is expected. The dollar revenue growth is expected to be up 1 percent but constant currency revenue growth will possibly decline or may come in flat.

This will be within the company's guidance of -0.6 (minus 0.6) percent to 1 percent growth in constant currency terms.

EBIT margins are seen flat but with a positive bias. CNBC-TV18’s consensus is indicating a margin figure of 16.2 percent and expansion of 20 basis points (bps).

The key factor to watch would be the guidance for the April-June period of financial year 2024. Most analysts are expecting the guidance to be between minus one to plus one percent.

Ambit, CLSA - all of them up are penciling that as the guidance. Though, there is Nomura, which expects slightly better growth guidance ranging between 0-2 percent. The key will be the impact of Wipro's exposure to companies like Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate, Signature Bank, Credit Suisse.

The company has an aspiration to hit EBIT margin of over 17 percent, while they currently are at 16 percent.

Also, the company has a very high exposure to the consulting vertical.

Consulting typically gets hit when the times are rough and companies want to conserve cash. Deal wins will be another key monitorable with wins of nearly $1 billion in the December quarter.

But is that something which will sustain in the current quarter or is it tapering off? It will be watched closely.

