Breaking News
Raymond shares surge ahead of potential deal with GCPL
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeWipro Q4FY23 Preview: Exposure to hi tech, consumer business may hit revenue, margin could improve News

Wipro Q4FY23 Preview: Exposure to hi-tech, consumer business may hit revenue, margin could improve

Profile image
By Reema Tendulkar   Apr 27, 2023 10:58 AM IST (Published)
Mini

The company has a very high exposure to the consulting vertical.

earnings | Apr 27, 2023 10:58 AM IST
IT major Wipro will be reporting its fourth quarter numbers after market hours.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


A muted quarter is expected. The dollar revenue growth is expected to be up 1 percent but constant currency revenue growth will possibly decline or may come in flat.
This will be within the company's guidance of -0.6 (minus 0.6) percent to 1 percent growth in constant currency terms.
EBIT margins are seen flat but with a positive bias. CNBC-TV18’s consensus is indicating a margin figure of 16.2 percent and expansion of 20 basis points (bps).
The key factor to watch would be the guidance for the April-June period of financial year 2024. Most analysts are expecting the guidance to be between minus one to plus one percent.
Also Read | Wipro to consider its fifth share buyback in last seven years on April 27
Ambit, CLSA - all of them up are penciling that as the guidance. Though, there is Nomura, which expects slightly better growth guidance ranging between 0-2 percent. The key will be the impact of Wipro's exposure to companies like Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate, Signature Bank, Credit Suisse.
The company has an aspiration to hit EBIT margin of over 17 percent, while they currently are at 16 percent.
Also Read | Wipro Consumer Care announces acquisition of Kerala-based food brand 'Brahmins'
Also, the company has a very high exposure to the consulting vertical.
Consulting typically gets hit when the times are rough and companies want to conserve cash. Deal wins will be another key monitorable with wins of nearly $1 billion in the December quarter.
But is that something which will sustain in the current quarter or is it tapering off? It will be watched closely.
Also Read | Wipro Consumer Care and Lightening FY23 sales crosses Rs 10,000 crores
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X