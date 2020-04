Information Technology giant Wipro on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter results for the financial year 2020 with the IT services revenue coming in at Rs 15,296 crore against Rs 15,100 crore reported in the last quarter, a rise of 1.3 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the IT services revenue at Rs 15,316 crore for the March quarter.

#4QWithCNBCTV18 | Wipro Q4 IT services revenue at Rs 15,296 cr Vs CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 15,316 cr pic.twitter.com/PaUaKw4aCx — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 15, 2020

The company estimates that the IT services revenues for Q4 were negatively impacted by approximately $14 million-$16 million -- 0.7 percent-0.8 percent of revenues.

#4QWithCNBCTV18 | Wipro's Q4 EBIT misses estimates while margin comes in almost flat compared to the poll pic.twitter.com/2Ftm1sZJna — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 15, 2020

The IT services revenues in constant currency grew by 3.9 percent for the year.

The management, in its guidance, said that challenging times are likely in the coming quarters but anticipated the company's working capital could increase.