Wipro Q3 Results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,970 crore, revenue up 30%; declares interim dividend

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 1.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,970 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,968 crore. Its revenue from operations grew nearly 30 percent to Rs 20,313 crore from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.

For the coming quarter, Wipro expects revenue from the IT Services business to be in the range of $2,692 million to $2,745 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent for the March quarter.

For the December 2021 quarter, IT services revenue grew 2.3 percent sequentially to $2,639.7 million, in line with the forecast that had been given by the company in October. The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.

Bengaluru-based company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen at Rs 3,553.5 crore, while EBIT margin stood at 17.6 percent compared to 17.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO, and MD said, "Wipro has delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 mn revenue league, in the last 12 months."

"Our strategy and improved execution continue to serve us well, and we are confident of building on this momentum. We are also excited to have completed the acquisitions of Edgile and LeanSwift Solutions in the quarter, both of which will add to our capabilities significantly."

The company's headcount for IT services stood at 231,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis year-on-year. It added 10,306 employees during the quarter.

Shares of Wipro ended at Rs 691.35, down Rs 2.75, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.