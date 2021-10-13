Wipro Q2 results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 2,930 crore

IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported a 19 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 2,465.70 crore.

Its consolidated revenue increased by about 30 percent to Rs 19,667 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 15,114 crore in the same period last fiscal, Wipro said in a regulatory filing. Also, Wipro surpassed the $10 billion (around Rs 75,300 crore) annualised revenue run rate.

It expects revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2,631 million to $2,683 million for the third quarter. This translates to a sequential growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Also Read:

Wipro's IT services segment revenue was at $2,580.0 million, an increase of 6.9 percent QoQ and 29.5 percent YoY. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT services segment revenue increased by 8.1 percent QoQ and 28.8 percent YoY.

IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 17.8 percent, flat on adjusted basis QoQ and reported a decrease of 104 bps QoQ. The net income for the quarter was Rs 29.3 billion ($395.2 million1), an increase of 18.9 percent YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.36 ($0.071), an increase of 23.8 percent YoY.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director said, "The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 percent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 percent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the $10 billion milestone of annualized revenue run rate."

Jatin Dalal, the chief financial officer said, "We sustained our operating margins in Q2 in a narrow band even after absorbing the full impact of our recent acquisitions and investing significantly in our business across sales, capabilities and talent. We completed a salary increase covering 80% of our colleagues, making it the second hike in this calendar year. We delivered robust growth in EPS of 23.8 percent YoY."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Wipro ended at Rs 672.55, up by Rs 13.50, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)