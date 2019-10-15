Wipro Q2 net profit rises 35% to Rs 2,552.7 crore

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday reported a 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore.

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and managing director said, "We had good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad-based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a YoY basis and we signed a large deal in India aligned to our strategy of taking global offerings to India customers."

Jatin Dalal, the chief financial officer said, "We delivered operating margins in a tight range after absorbing the impact of two months of the wage hike. Growth remains our priority and we remain invested for the future. We also successfully completed the Share Buyback program in September, which saw strong participation from our investors.”