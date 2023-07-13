homeearnings NewsWipro Q1 results LIVE: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore

Wipro Q1 results LIVE: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 4:40:55 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

Wipro Q1 Results Live: IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday reported a 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2870.1 crore compared with Rs 2,563.60 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,563.6 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY23).

Live Updates

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company will be rolling out wage hikes later this year.

Jul 13, 2023 5:24 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company wants to gradually improve the margins.

Jul 13, 2023 5:23 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company will not go below 16 percent margin levels.

Jul 13, 2023 5:22 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company did not onboard any freshers in Q1. The company will calibrate hiring on a quarterly basis.

Jul 13, 2023 5:21 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says too early to tell what H2 will look like and when we will see an improvement.

Jul 13, 2023 5:21 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says hi-tech and Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) were impacted most in this quarter due to softer discretionary spending.

Jul 13, 2023 5:12 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says Artificial Intelligence (AI) can and will fundamentally change businesses. The company is using generative AI for multiple things today. To accelerate innovations in AI, the company has announced a $1 billion investment in AI.

Jul 13, 2023 5:00 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Jul 13, 2023 4:59 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company's focus on accelerating transformation along with maintaining undivided attention on clients led to improved growth and margins.

Jul 13, 2023 4:58 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company is investing in people and tech to build a more agile organisation.

Jul 13, 2023 4:58 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company maintains margins by improving productivity, better utilisation and managing fixed costs.

Jul 13, 2023 4:57 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company is seeing some softness in revenues. Despite this, the company held margins steady.

Jul 13, 2023 4:57 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says all around us, businessess have been reducing discretionary spending in response to weak macro environment and this has had an impact on our revenues as well.

Jul 13, 2023 4:54 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company added 2 more accounts in > $100 million total contract value (TCV) as well.

Jul 13, 2023 4:54 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company booked 10 deals of >$30 million total contract value (TCV) in the quarter.

Jul 13, 2023 4:53 PM