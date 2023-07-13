Wipro Q1 results LIVE: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company will be rolling out wage hikes later this year.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company wants to gradually improve the margins.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company will not go below 16 percent margin levels.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company did not onboard any freshers in Q1. The company will calibrate hiring on a quarterly basis.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says too early to tell what H2 will look like and when we will see an improvement.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says hi-tech and Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) were impacted most in this quarter due to softer discretionary spending.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says Artificial Intelligence (AI) can and will fundamentally change businesses. The company is using generative AI for multiple things today. To accelerate innovations in AI, the company has announced a $1 billion investment in AI.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company's focus on accelerating transformation along with maintaining undivided attention on clients led to improved growth and margins.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company is investing in people and tech to build a more agile organisation.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company maintains margins by improving productivity, better utilisation and managing fixed costs.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company is seeing some softness in revenues. Despite this, the company held margins steady.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says all around us, businessess have been reducing discretionary spending in response to weak macro environment and this has had an impact on our revenues as well.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company added 2 more accounts in > $100 million total contract value (TCV) as well.
Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company booked 10 deals of >$30 million total contract value (TCV) in the quarter.