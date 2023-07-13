CNBC TV18
Wipro Q1 results LIVE: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 13, 2023 4:40 PM IST (Updated)
Wipro Q1 Results Live: IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday reported a 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2870.1 crore compared with Rs 2,563.60 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,563.6 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY23).

Live Updates

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says Artificial Intelligence (AI) can and will fundamentally change businesses. The company is using generative AI for multiple things today. To accelerate innovations in AI, the company has announced a $1 billion investment in AI.

Jul 13, 2023 5:00 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Jul 13, 2023 4:59 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company's focus on accelerating transformation along with maintaining undivided attention on clients led to improved growth and margins.

Jul 13, 2023 4:58 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company is investing in people and tech to build a more agile organisation.

Jul 13, 2023 4:58 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company maintains margins by improving productivity, better utilisation and managing fixed costs.

Jul 13, 2023 4:57 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company is seeing some softness in revenues. Despite this, the company held margins steady.

Jul 13, 2023 4:57 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says all around us, businessess have been reducing discretionary spending in response to weak macro environment and this has had an impact on our revenues as well.

Jul 13, 2023 4:54 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company added 2 more accounts in > $100 million total contract value (TCV) as well.

Jul 13, 2023 4:54 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says the company booked 10 deals of >$30 million total contract value (TCV) in the quarter.

Jul 13, 2023 4:53 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: CEO Thierry Delaporte says Q1 was another quarter of robust large deals for the company.

Jul 13, 2023 4:52 PM
Wipro posts Rs 22,755 crore revenue for June quarter, margin at 16.05% meets estimate
CNBCTV18 is India's leading financial, economic and business information source.
Wipro Q1 results LIVE: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore
Jul 13, 2023 4:21 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.23 ($0.061), an increase of 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Jul 13, 2023 4:20 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: Total bookings were at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings were at $1.2 billion, up by 9 percent year-on-year.

Jul 13, 2023 4:18 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: Voluntary attrition has continued to moderate quarter-on-quarter, coming in at an 8-quarter low of 14 percent in first the quarter of FY24.

Jul 13, 2023 4:17 PM

Wipro Q1 Results Live: Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, says the company generated strong operating cash flows at 130 percent of net income for the quarter. EPS for the quarter grew by 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Jul 13, 2023 4:15 PM
