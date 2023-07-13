Wipro posts Rs 22,755 crore in revenue for June quarter, margin meets estimate at 16.05%

Wipro Q1 result: The IT giant reported a revenue of Rs 22,755 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 22,874 crore while its margin came in at 16.05 percent.

IT behemoth Wipro reported a revenue of Rs 22,755 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 22,874 crore, the firm's quarterly financial results report showed on July 13. Wipro's margin at 16.05 percent, meanwhile, came in slightly higher than the projection of 16 percent.

Wipro's revenue, however, was still 1.8 percent lower when compared to Rs 23,176 crore in the preceding quarter. Margin too slipped 20 basis points.

The firm's operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was recorded at Rs 3,652 crore, three percent lower than the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

The firm’s gross revenue reached $2.8 billion, an increase of 6 percent on a year-on-year basis. IT Services segment revenue increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8 percent YoY and an increase of 6.1 percent YoY in rupee terms, the company said in its statement.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, in a press briefing post the release of the earnings report, said, "All around us businesses have been reducing discretionary spends in response to weak macro environment. This has had an impact on our revenues as well."

Hi-tech and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) were impacted most in this quarter due to softer discretionary spends, the CEO said.

Despite some softness in revenues, Wipro has held margins steady and it maintains margins by improving productivity, better utilisation, and managing fixed costs, he said.

"We’re investing in people and tech to build a more agile organisation," Delaporte said.

For the July to September 2023 quarter, Wipro said, “We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -2.0 percent to a percent in constant currency terms.”

Wipro’s total bookings for the quarter under review stood at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings were at $1.2 billion, up by nine percent YoY, the highest in eight quarters, it said.

“Wipro’s first-quarter results come with a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions, and resilient margins,” said Delaporte. He also noted that the firm booked 10 deals of more than $30 million TCV in the quarter under review and added two more accounts in over $100 million TCV.

During the press briefing, Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, said the company generated strong operating cash flows at 130 percent of net income for the quarter. Earning per share (EPS) for the quarter grew by 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Wipro CEO Delaporte also pointed out that the IT services industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the advent of artificial intelligence, which can and will fundamentally change businesses.

He said he was confident that Wipro's long-term business strategy is correct and will keep it competitive and resilient in the future.