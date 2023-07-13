Wipro posts Rs 22,755 crore revenue for June quarter, margin at 16.05% meets estimate

CNBC TV18
homeearnings NewsWipro posts Rs 22,755 crore revenue for June quarter, margin at 16.05% meets estimate

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 13, 2023 4:00:51 PM IST (Updated)

Wipro Q1 result: The IT giant reported a revenue of Rs 22,755 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 22,874 crore while its margin came in at 16.05 percent.

IT behemoth Wipro reported a revenue of Rs 22,755 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 22,874 crore, the firm's quarterly financial results report showed on July 13. Wipro's margin at 16.05 percent, meanwhile, came in slightly higher than the projection of 16 percent.

The firm’s gross revenue reached $2.8 billion, an increase of 6 percent on a year-on-year basis. IT Services segment revenue increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8 percent YoY and an increase of 6.1 percent YoY in rupee terms, the company said in its statement.
