Wipro Earnings Preview: Weakest growth among peers, negative guidance for September quarter likely

Wipro Q1 Results 2023: According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts, in the first quarter of this fiscal Wipro’s revenue (in dollar terms) is likely to slip 1.8 percent sequentially.
As the earnings season kicks off, IT behemoth Wipro will report its results for the April to June quarter on July 13. Analysts expect the firm to post the weakest growth amongst large-cap peers and may even give negative growth guidance for the July to September quarter.
According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts, in the first quarter of this fiscal, Wipro’s revenue (in dollar terms) is likely to slip 1.8 percent sequentially to $2,773 million from $2,823 million. The rupee revenue may drop 1.4 percent to Rs 22,874 crore compared to Rs 23,190 crore in the previous quarter, the analysts have projected.
They also expect constant currency revenue growth to fall by two to 2.2 percent, which is closer to the lower end of the guidance of -1 to -3 percent given earlier. For the next quarter, CC revenue growth guidance is seen at 0 to -2 percent, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll while some believe it could be -1 percent to -3 percent.
|Q2FY22
|Q3FY22
|Q4FY22
|Q1FY23
|Q2FY23
|Q3FY23
|Q4FY23
|cc qoq
|8.10%
|3%
|3.10%
|2.10%
|4.10%
|0.60%
|-0.60%
|Q2FY22
|Q3FY22
|Q4FY22
|Q1FY23
|Q2FY23
|Q3FY23
|Q4FY23
|EBIT %
|17.80%
|17.60%
|17.00%
|14.96%
|15.11%
|16.27%
|16.30%
The operating profit or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) shall come in at 16 percent, marginally lower than 16.3 percent in the last quarter of FY23.
Wipro’s margin is likely to decline 30 basis points due to negative operating leverage, the poll suggests. It must also be noted that Wipro typically doles out increments in the second and third quarter of the fiscal and hence margins in the subsequent quarters will be impacted too.
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23
|EBIT %
|15.8%
|17.9%
|18.1%
|20.30%
|17.70%
|15.70%
Nomura, meanwhile, expects Wipro’s FY24 dollar revenue growth to be the lowest amongst its peers, not only sequentially but also on a year-on-year basis.
|FY24
|FY23
|TCS
|4.6 %
|8.60%
|Infosys
|5.1%
|11.70%
|Wipro
|-0.1%
|7.80%
|HCL Tech
|6.8%
|9.60%
|*** Nomura est
This would be the second quarter of negative growth as in the previous quarter, revenues declined in the macro-impacted verticals of BFSI, consumer, telecom and technology.
Analysts said that the company’s performance continues to be impacted by its portfolio and that lower discretionary spending by clients is hurting Wipro’s consulting portfolio.
|Q2FY22
|Q3FY22
|Q4FY22
|Q1FY23
|Q2FY23
|Q3FY23
|Q4FY23
|$ Rev
|2580
|2639.7
|2721.7
|2735.5
|2797.7
|2803.5
|2823
|$ Rev QOQ
|6.85%
|2.30%
|3.10%
|0.50%
|2.30%
|0.002073
|0.70%
|$ Rev YOY
|29.49%
|27.50%
|26.44%
|13.30%
|8.44%
|0.062053
|3.72%
In the January to March 2023 quarter, the firm had reported a sequential constant currency revenue decline of 0.6 percent while the EBIT margin was flat amid tailwinds from operational efficiencies offset by headwinds in travel and employee costs. The large deal pipeline was strong with several large deals that could convert in FY2024, the Wipro management had said in the previous quarter.
Wipro had also announced a Rs 120 billion buyback at Rs 445/share.
In the previous quarter, Wipro’s headcount had seen a net decline of more than 1,800 employees and as trends by staffing firms like Teamlease and foundit suggest recruitment is likely to remain muted this quarter too or see a margin jump. It is expected to pick up from the end of the September quarter.
