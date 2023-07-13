Wipro Earnings Preview: Weakest growth among peers, negative guidance for September quarter likely

Wipro Q1 Results 2023: According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts, in the first quarter of this fiscal Wipro’s revenue (in dollar terms) is likely to slip 1.8 percent sequentially.

As the earnings season kicks off, IT behemoth Wipro will report its results for the April to June quarter on July 13. Analysts expect the firm to post the weakest growth amongst large-cap peers and may even give negative growth guidance for the July to September quarter.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts, in the first quarter of this fiscal, Wipro’s revenue (in dollar terms) is likely to slip 1.8 percent sequentially to $2,773 million from $2,823 million. The rupee revenue may drop 1.4 percent to Rs 22,874 crore compared to Rs 23,190 crore in the previous quarter, the analysts have projected.

They also expect constant currency revenue growth to fall by two to 2.2 percent, which is closer to the lower end of the guidance of -1 to -3 percent given earlier. For the next quarter, CC revenue growth guidance is seen at 0 to -2 percent, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll while some believe it could be -1 percent to -3 percent.