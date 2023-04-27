Wipro announces a buyback of Rs 12,000 crore, highest in past 4 instances

The company has chosen the tender offer for share buyback, as it has done so over the past three instances. The tender offer at a price of Rs 445 is 18 percent premium to Thursday’s closing price.

Wipro today, along with its fourth quarter results for financial year 2022-23, announced share buyback of Rs 12,000 crore. This is the highest in previous four instances. Previous buyback in October 2020 was of Rs 9,500 crore.

The company has chosen the tender offer for share buyback, as it has done so over the past three instances. The tender offer at a price of Rs 445 per share is 18 percent premium to Thursday's closing price.

Here is a look at the previous four buybacks announced by Wipro:

Nifty IT was among the best performing indices today with gains of 1.07 percent, largely owing to gains in L&T Technology Services and LTI Mindtree which rose 8 percent and 4 percent respectively. However, Wipro ended the day flat in trade. In the past one month, Nifty IT index declined 3 percent, while Wipro is up 5 percent. The share buyback is expected to provide support to the stock price in near term.