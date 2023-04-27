Wipro announces a buyback of Rs 12,000 crore, highest in past 4 instances

1 Min(s) Read
The company has chosen the tender offer for share buyback, as it has done so over the past three instances. The tender offer at a price of Rs 445 is 18 percent premium to Thursday’s closing price.
Wipro today, along with its fourth quarter results for financial year 2022-23, announced share buyback of Rs 12,000 crore. This is the highest in previous four instances. Previous buyback in October 2020 was of Rs 9,500 crore.
Here is a look at the previous four buybacks announced by Wipro:
Nifty IT was among the best performing indices today with gains of 1.07 percent, largely owing to gains in L&T Technology Services and LTI Mindtree which rose 8 percent and 4 percent respectively. However, Wipro ended the day flat in trade. In the past one month, Nifty IT index declined 3 percent, while Wipro is up 5 percent. The share buyback is expected to provide support to the stock price in near term.
