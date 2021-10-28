Will pass on input cost rise in Q3FY22: Balaji Amines

Balaji Amines will be able to pass on input cost rise in Q3 of FY22, D Ram Reddy, MD, told CNBC-TV18. The subsidiary is doing much better than the parent company on the revenue and margin fronts; EBITDA margin is more than 30 percent this quarter.



The chemicals manufacturing company reported earnings for the September-ended quarter. Margins remained under pressure; lower on yearly and sequential bases, but revenue, EBITDA and profit were above Street expectations.

“In the coming quarters, we will be in a position to pass on input cost rise. Whenever we have increased or decreased, it takes two-three weeks to change over. Also, international logistics problem, which has impacted exports as well as the movement of raw materials all over the world, has had some impact on the margins,” Reddy said.

According to him, the subsidiary is doing better than the parent company with regard to revenue, margin and profit. “The subsidiary is doing much better than the parent company even from the revenue point of view and margins point of view; more than 30 percent is the EBITDA margin we have seen this quarter,” said Reddy.

