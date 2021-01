Cloud communications platform service provider Route Mobile will be announcing an acquisition in the next two-three weeks, said Rajdip Kumar Gupta, MD, Group CEO and Promoter of the company.

“We can expect something (on acquisition) in February. We are definitely going to announce next month, we are almost done with the maximum amount of due diligence, so it is a matter of announcing in the next two-three weeks," said Rajdip in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Route Mobile, one of the blockbuster initial public offerings (IPO) of 2020, saw strong earnings momentum continuing as the pandemic has led to accelerated adoption of next-generation messaging channels.

The entire Route Mobile portfolio is going to evolve from engagement to experience, said Rajdip. "New product is something which we are building up. So as a company, I believe that technology is going to evolve. Since we have so many customers as on today, I believe that we can do a lot of cross-selling through the acquisition,” he said.

Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is a great initiative by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as per Rajdip.

“Because of DLT, lots of spam messages are going to be controlled and this will definitely help enterprises or users to know who is sending actual messages. So the SMS phishing can be controlled completely, the spam messages can be controlled completely. It is a great initiative by TRAI and this will definitely help enterprises to communicate better with their end-users,” he said.

He believes DLT will definitely increase the cost for the enterprises.