GAIL reported its Q4FY21 earnings, and the revenues were low in the GAIL marketing segment versus the CNBC-TV18 poll, but it was a good performance operationally.

Margins came in at 16 percent versus an expectation of 14 percent, which was driven by the petrochemicals segment, Net profit is higher than the poll at Rs 1,900 crore versus Rs 1,736 crore.

The brokerages are bullish. According to JPMorgan, GAIL should continue to benefit from higher oil prices. Gas trading and petchem reported a multiyear high EBITDA this time around.

Goldman Sachs has reiterated their buy with a price of Rs 195.

