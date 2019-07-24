Earnings
What HUL Q1 results tell you about consumer demand
Updated : July 24, 2019 08:46 AM IST
HUL said rural growth is now at par with urban growth, indicating a slowdown from a few quarters ago when rural markets growing at 1.3-1.4X urban growth
In Q1FY20, Hindustan Unilever spent less on advertising as a proportion of its overall sales
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more