Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 89.08 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.63 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

However, its consolidated total income during the January-March 2020 quarter fell to Rs 501.57 crore, compared with Rs 730.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 434.16 crore, from Rs 654.31 crore a year ago.

Last week, the company’s board had given its nod to raise Rs 175 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

"The allotment of 1,750 rated, listed, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating to Rs 175 crore on private placement basis was approved by the Finance & Administration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company on May 27, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of BSE, it said.