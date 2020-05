Earnings

Walmart's international business growth hit by limited operations of Flipkart

Updated : May 19, 2020 06:32 PM IST

Walmart's international business growth in the March quarter was hit by limited operations of Flipkart in India for a portion of the quarter.

Flipkart, along with other ecommerce companies had been restricted to deliveries of only essential products since the lockdown began in the country on March 25.