Walmart-owned Flipkart witness double digit growth in the first quarter

Flipkart, the e-commerce giant owned by Walmart, experienced significant growth in the first quarter, as did Walmart’s divisions in China and Mexico. These impressive results contributed to a strong increase in international sales for the company during the same period.

In terms of constant currency, Walmart’s international net sales grew by an impressive 12.9 percent to reach $26.6 billion in the first quarter. Furthermore, PhonePe, a digital payments platform majority-owned by Walmart and recently separated from Flipkart, achieved an annualised payments volume of $1 trillion, as revealed in Walmart’s filings.

Flipkart’s performance in India was particularly noteworthy, with robust revenue growth and an expanding contribution profit. The company’s team continues to introduce new products and services, such as bus transportation services through Cleartrip. Flipkart has already connected customers with one million bus options, showcasing its commitment to enhancing its offerings.

Additionally, Walmart’s international advertising business demonstrated strength, primarily driven by the growth of Flipkart’s ad business, which increased by over 50 percent. This highlights the success of Flipkart’s advertising initiatives and their positive impact on overall performance.

In terms of financials, Walmart reported a net income of $1.67 billion, or 62 cents per share, for the three-month period ending April 30. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, earnings per share stood at $1.47, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of $1.32 per share, according to a survey by FactSet. This represents a decline from the previous year’s net income of $2.05 billion, or 74 cents per share.

Walmart’s sales also witnessed growth, rising by 7.6 percent to reach $152.3 billion, exceeding estimates. Comparable store sales, which include both physical stores and online operations over the past 12 months, increased by 7.4 percent in Walmart’s namesake division.

Although slightly lower than the 8.3 percent growth experienced in the previous quarter, this performance still indicates solid progress. In the fiscal third quarter, Walmart achieved an 8.2 percent gain in comparable store sales.

The online global sales of Walmart also demonstrated positive momentum, growing by 26 percent in the first quarter. This represents an acceleration compared to the 17 percent growth achieved in the previous quarter, showcasing the company’s continued success in the digital space.