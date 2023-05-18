English
Walmart-owned Flipkart witness double digit growth in the first quarter

Walmart-owned Flipkart witness double digit growth in the first quarter
Flipkart, the e-commerce giant owned by Walmart, experienced significant growth in the first quarter, as did Walmart’s divisions in China and Mexico. These impressive results contributed to a strong increase in international sales for the company during the same period.

In terms of constant currency, Walmart’s international net sales grew by an impressive 12.9 percent to reach $26.6 billion in the first quarter. Furthermore, PhonePe, a digital payments platform majority-owned by Walmart and recently separated from Flipkart, achieved an annualised payments volume of $1 trillion, as revealed in Walmart’s filings.
Flipkart’s performance in India was particularly noteworthy, with robust revenue growth and an expanding contribution profit. The company’s team continues to introduce new products and services, such as bus transportation services through Cleartrip. Flipkart has already connected customers with one million bus options, showcasing its commitment to enhancing its offerings.
