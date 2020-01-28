Auto
Wabco India October-December profit drops 35% to Rs 39 crore
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:45 PM IST
The total income of Wabco India during October-December period dropped to Rs 456.74 crore, over Rs 709.62 crore in the year-ago period
Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 percent slump in net profit at Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.
The shares of Wabco India were trading at Rs 6,699 apiece on BSE, up 0.12 percent from the previous close.
