Auto

Wabco India October-December profit drops 35% to Rs 39 crore

Updated : January 28, 2020 12:45 PM IST

The total income of Wabco India during October-December period dropped to Rs 456.74 crore, over Rs 709.62 crore in the year-ago period

Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 percent slump in net profit at Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.