Voltas Q4 net profit slides 21% but revenue up 11% as results miss estimates

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 26, 2023 8:14:54 PM IST (Published)

Voltas said profit before and after tax were impacted during the current quarter due to provisions made on delayed collection in the international project business. Shares of Voltas Ltd ended at Rs 855.05, up by Rs 11.45, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

Voltas Ltd on Wednesday, April 26, reported a 21.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 143.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the air-conditioning and engineering services company posted a net profit of Rs 183 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 191 crore for the quarter under review.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,956.8 crore during the period under review, up 10.9 percent against Rs 2,667 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a revenue of Rs 2,988 crore for the quarter under review.

Also Read: Poonawalla Fincorp reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 180 crore in Q4

At the operating level, the EBITDA declined 16.4 percent to Rs 218.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 261 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 7.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 9.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Profit before share of profit or loss of joint ventures/associates and tax was at Rs 242 crore compared to Rs 276 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before and after tax were impacted during the current quarter due to provisions made on delayed collection in the international project business, the company said.

Also Read: HDFC AMC posts 10% Q4 profit at Rs 377 crore, declares Rs 48 dividend

Shares of Voltas Ltd ended at Rs 855.05, up by Rs 11.45, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
