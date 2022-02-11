Voltas Q3 results: Net profit dips 24.9% YoY to Rs 96.6 crore, revenue down 10%; misses estimates

Leading domestic air-conditioner maker Voltas on Friday reported a 24.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profit at Rs 96.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 128.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 124 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 10 percent YoY to Rs 1,793.6 crore from Rs 1,995 crore in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated total income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was Rs 1,822 crore as compared to Rs 2,046 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before Tax was Rs 139 crores as compared to Rs. 166 crores in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per Share (face value per share of Re. 1) (not annualized) as of December 31, 2021, was Rs 2.90 as compared to Rs 3.87 last year.

The consolidated total income for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, was higher by 7 percent, at Rs 5420 crore as compared to Rs 5,061 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax was higher by 16 percent, at Rs 450 crore as compared to Rs 388 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit (after tax) was higher by 11 percent, at Rs 323 crore as compared to Rs 290 crore, in the corresponding period last year. Earnings per Share (Face Value per share of Re. 1) (not annualized) as of December 31, 2021 was Rs 9.71 as compared to Rs 8.69 last year.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 6.1 percent to Rs 155.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 146.6 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 8.7 percent in Q3 FY22 as compared to 7.4 percent in Q3FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Voltas ended at Rs 1,189.55, down by Rs 49.40, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.