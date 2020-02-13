#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 13
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally
Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
Rupee opens lower at 71.39 against dollar
Home Earnings
Earnings

Vodafone Idea reports Rs 6,438.8 crore net loss in Q3; revenue down 5%

Updated : February 13, 2020 08:12 PM IST

Its total income fell by 5 percent to Rs 11,380.5 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 11,982.8 cr in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.
Finance costs of the company surged almost 30 percent to Rs 3,722.2 crore, while depreciation went up by 23 percent to Rs 5,877.4 crore.
Vodafone Idea is staring at statutory dues of Rs 53,000 crore and the company has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given.
Vodafone Idea reports Rs 6,438.8 crore net loss in Q3; revenue down 5%

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement