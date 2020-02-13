Earnings
Vodafone Idea reports Rs 6,438.8 crore net loss in Q3; revenue down 5%
Updated : February 13, 2020 08:12 PM IST
Its total income fell by 5 percent to Rs 11,380.5 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 11,982.8 cr in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.
Finance costs of the company surged almost 30 percent to Rs 3,722.2 crore, while depreciation went up by 23 percent to Rs 5,877.4 crore.
Vodafone Idea is staring at statutory dues of Rs 53,000 crore and the company has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given.