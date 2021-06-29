Vodafone Idea Q4FY21 earnings preview: Street expects 11% decline in quarterly revenues

Vodafone Idea is set to report its Q4FY21 results tomorrow.

It is expected to be a weak quarter. From January 1, no telecom company could claim interconnect usage charges (IUC) revenues and that is impacting the topline.

For Vodafone Idea, the street is expecting nearly 11 percent decline in revenues on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The margins are expected to show a sharp jump because of the lower revenue base and the cost-cutting initiatives that the company has undertaken.

Apart from numbers, whether the company can manage to raise Rs 25,000 crore will be crucially watched.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar to know key expectations.