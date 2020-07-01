  • SENSEX
Vodafone Idea Q4 consolidated net loss rises to Rs 11,643 crore on one-time AGR charge

Updated : July 01, 2020 09:51 AM IST

In its fourth quarter period, Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs 11,643 crore, primarily due to one-time adjusted gross revenue (AGR) charge, high finance costs and loss in subscriber base.
In Q4FY20, the telecom company's revenue rose 6 percent sequentially to Rs 11,750 crore on the back of tariff increase, which led to the increase in ARPU to Rs 121 from Rs 109 in the previous quarter.
