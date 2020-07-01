Vodafone Idea Q4 consolidated net loss rises to Rs 11,643 crore on one-time AGR charge

Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs 11,643 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20, primarily due to one-time adjusted gross revenue (AGR) charge, high finance costs and loss in subscriber base.

In the March quarter earnings, the telecom company's (merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular) revenue rose 6 percent sequentially to Rs 11,750 crore on the back of tariff increase, which led to the increase in ARPU (Average revenue per user) to Rs 121 from Rs 109 in the previous quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter increased to Rs 4,380, up 28 percent QoQ, driven by higher revenue and incremental synergy realisation.

Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin also improved to 18.01 percent from 11.6 percent in Q3FY20.

The net debt for the company in Q4FY20 stood at Rs 1,12,520 crore as compared to Rs 1,03,310 crore in Q3FY20. Capex lowered to Rs 1,820 crore v/s Rs 3,330 crore during the same period.

The subscriber base, during the quarter, declined to 291 million from 304 million in the previous quarter. "We continue to invest in 4G to increase coverage and capacity," said the company in its earnings statement.

Regarding the company's AGR case, it said, “We have also classified certain borrowings from ‘non-current’ to ‘current maturities of long term debt’ for not meeting certain covenant clauses under the financial agreements for specified financial ratios as at March 31, 2020. We have exchanged correspondences/been in discussions with these lenders for the next steps/waivers.”

“It is to be noted that our ability to continue as going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of the application before Supreme Court for the payment in installments and successful negotiations with lenders…,” the company added.