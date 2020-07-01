Earnings Vodafone Idea Q4 consolidated net loss rises to Rs 11,643 crore on one-time AGR charge Updated : July 01, 2020 09:51 AM IST In its fourth quarter period, Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs 11,643 crore, primarily due to one-time adjusted gross revenue (AGR) charge, high finance costs and loss in subscriber base. In Q4FY20, the telecom company's revenue rose 6 percent sequentially to Rs 11,750 crore on the back of tariff increase, which led to the increase in ARPU to Rs 121 from Rs 109 in the previous quarter. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply