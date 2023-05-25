Vodafone Idea Q4 | Telco posts a loss of Rs 6,419 crore, revenue up 3% to Rs 10,352 crore

During the March quarter, the telecom operator witnessed a rise in its 4G subscriber base, which increased from 121.6 million in the previous quarter to 122.6 million.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea on has reduced its losses during the quarter ending in March, despite experiencing sluggish revenue growth. The telecom operator, in its fourth quarter results announced on Thusday, revealed a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 6,419 crore compared to Rs 6,563 crore from the previous year and Rs 7,988 crore from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations witnessed a modest year-on-year increase of nearly 3 percent, amounting to Rs 10,532 crore.

However, for the fiscal year 2022-23, Vodafone Idea's losses expanded to Rs 29,301 crore, up from Rs 28,245 crore in the previous year. On the other hand, revenue from operations exhibited a notable growth of almost 10 percent and reached Rs 42,177 crore.