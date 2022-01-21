Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Telecom major posts Rs 7,132.2 crore net loss and revenue of Rs 9,406.4 crore

Vodafone Idea Limited on Friday reported revenue from operations at Rs 9,406.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, This was a 3.2 quarter-on-quarter decrease from the Rs 9,717.3 crore from the second quarter of the fiscal.

In its quarterly earnings report, the telecom major posted a net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore, up 1.36 percent QoQ from Rs 7,230.9 crore in Q2FY22.

The company's earnings per share (at a face value of Rs 10) dropped from Rs 24.8 lakh in Q2FY22 to Rs 25.2 lakh the latest quarter. The company reported a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 28,735.4 crore, the same as the previous quarter.

Also read:

In the report, company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to Rs. 162 crore, compared to Rs. 141 crore in Q2FY22 (post adjustment). The company said it a chieved 90% of targeted opex savings on run rate basis in Q3FY22 against Rs. 4,000 crore annualized opex savings target.