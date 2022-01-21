0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • Business News>
  • earnings News>

  • Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Telecom major posts Rs 7,132.2 crore net loss and revenue of Rs 9,406.4 crore

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Telecom major posts Rs 7,132.2 crore net loss and revenue of Rs 9,406.4 crore

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

In its quarterly earnings report, the telecom major posted a net loss of Rs 7,188.8 crore, up a negligible 0.24 percent QoQ from Rs 7.171.7 crore in Q2FY22. 

Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Telecom major posts Rs 7,132.2 crore net loss and revenue of Rs 9,406.4 crore
Vodafone Idea Limited on Friday reported revenue from operations at Rs 9,406.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, This was a 3.2 quarter-on-quarter decrease from the Rs 9,717.3 crore from the second quarter of the fiscal.
In its quarterly earnings report, the telecom major posted a net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore, up 1.36 percent QoQ from Rs 7,230.9 crore in Q2FY22.
The company's earnings per share (at a face value of Rs 10) dropped from Rs 24.8 lakh in Q2FY22 to Rs 25.2 lakh the latest quarter. The company reported a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 28,735.4 crore, the same as the previous quarter.
Also read: 
In the report, company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to Rs. 162 crore, compared to Rs. 141 crore in Q2FY22 (post adjustment). The company said it achieved 90% of targeted opex savings on run rate basis in Q3FY22 against Rs. 4,000 crore annualized opex  savings target.
“We remain focused on executing our strategy to improve our competitive position and win in the marketplace. Separately, we have opted for upfront conversion of interest arising from deferment of spectrum and AGR dues into equity," Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said.
Tags
Previous Article

Reliance Industries Q3: Net profit at Rs 18,549 crore, beats Street estimates; Jio ARPU rises to Rs 151.6/month

Next Article

IDBI Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges 53% to Rs 578 crore, income falls to Rs 5,772.86 crore

next story