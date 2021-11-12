Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: Net loss narrows to Rs 7,132 crore, ARPU up at Rs 109

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore for the July-September period. The private sector telecom company had reported a net loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore for the previous quarter.

Vodafone Idea's consolidated revenue increased 2.8 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 9,406.4 crore in the three months to September 30, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key metric for telecom operators -- came in at Rs 109 in the quarter ended September, as against Rs 104 in the previous three months.

The government's reform package will have a significant positive impact on the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

“We welcome the government’s landmark reform package, which addresses several industry concerns and provides immediate relief to the financial stress in the sector. We also appreciate the government’s recognition of the telecom sector’s contribution in keeping the country connected during the pandemic," said Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO of Vodafone Idea.

The company saw a recovery in its operating momentum as the economy started to open up gradually, he said.

Vodafone Idea's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) were at Rs 3,863 crore, up 4.2 percent sequentially.

Its consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 41.1 percent in the July-September period, as against 40.5 percent in the previous quarter.

"We continue to improve our 4G subscriber base on the back of superior data and voice experience on Vi GIGAnet, India’s fastest mobile network, which is testified through consistent top rankings in Ookla and TRAI. We continue to focus on executing our strategy to improve our competitive position and win in the marketplace,” Takkar added.

Vodafone Idea shares ended 4.7 percent higher at Rs 10.3 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement. The headline Sensex index surged 1.3 percent to break a three-day losing spree.