At Rs 50,921 crore, Vodafone Idea logs biggest quarterly loss for India Inc

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019. This is the highest ever quarterly loss posted by any Indian company in recent memory.

Rs 4,950.7 crore.

Vodafone Idea said that its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on obtaining relief from the government and positive outcome of the proposed legal remedy.

The SC order on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter "has significant financial implications for the industry", VIL said in a statement.