Vodafone Idea marginally cuts Q1 loss, adds 1 mn 4G subscribers

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on August 3 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 7,312 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 10,410 crore during the period under review, up 13.7 percent against Rs 9,152 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 4,328.4 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 4,649 crore in the January-March quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 41.6 percent in the reporting quarter, compared to 45.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

On a YoY basis, the average revenue per user (ARPU) for Vodafone Idea witnessed strong growth of 23.4 percent aided by tariff hikes during the June quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, ARPU improved to Rs 128, up 3.6 percent against Rs 124.

The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2022, stands at Rs 1,99,080 crore, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,16,600 crore, AGR liability of Rs 67,270 crore that are due to the government, and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 15,200 crore.

4G subscribers rise even as overall customer base wanes

The company continued to see high data usage per 4G customer at Rs 14.3 GB/month with the total data traffic witnessing healthy sequential growth of 3.6 percent.

The cash and cash equivalents were Rs 860 crore and net debt stood at Rs 1,98,220 crore.

The subscriber base declined to 240.4 million in the April-June quarter against 243.8 million in the January-March quarter. However, the 4G subscriber base continued to grow, with one million customers added in the first quarter. The 4G base now stands at 119.0 million. Subscriber churn was marginally higher at 3.5 percent against 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of FY22.