This luggage manufacturer aims to hit 45% market share by March

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dilip G Piramal, Chairman at VIP Industries said he hopes to end this year at 45 percent of market share and is positive that they will cross Rs 2,000 crore revenue.

Buy / Sell VIP Industries share TRADE

VIP Industries reported a strong second quarter as revenue from operations rose over 25 percent in the second quarter surpassing pre-COVID readings. The second quarter is seasonally weak for this segment and therefore there was a dip when compared to the previous quarter.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, after the second quarter show, Dilip G Piramal, Chairman at VIP Industries said that he is hopeful to end the financial year with 45 percent of market share and is positive that they will cross Rs 2,000 crore in revenue.

“So our peak market share in the last three, four years prior to COVID was 49 percent and the lowest was 40 percent before the COVID ended. Now we are at about 43 percent so we have definitely clawed the 3-3.50 percent. We hope we want to claw back at least two more percent in this fiscal year. So 45 percent by the end of the year is the target,” said Piramal.

The luggage and travel accessory manufacturer had a better-than-expected second quarter as it earned nearly Rs 60 crore extra in sales.

"If the second half is the same as the first half, then we should be Rs 2,200 crore, but definitely we should do more than Rs 2,000 crore,” said Piramal.

VIP expects gross margins to be about 50 percent and targets EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins between 15-18 percent.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video