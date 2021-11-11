Vinati Organics Q2: Company can achieve 30% EBITDA margin going ahead

Vinati Organics reported its Q2FY22 earnings numbers. Revenue is up about 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) and the growth guidance for the year remains the same. Vinati Saraf Mutreja, Managing Director at Vinati Organics discussed the earnings' fineprint.

“As far as the EBITDA margins go, we expect to be in the range of about 30 percent,” she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Revenue is up about 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) and the growth guidance for the year remains the same.

“We expect to cross Rs 1,500 crore this year, which is resulting into a 50 percent growth in revenues,” she said.

Freight costs have softened but most of the customers are absorbing the freight costs as the company is able to pass that through, she noted.

Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulphonic (ATBS) acid has been the star product for the company this year.

“Last year was a slow year for ATBS but comparing it to pre-COVID to FY20, you are seeing a 50-60 percent growth on volume basis. It is also a high-margin product. Butyle Phenol has seen good offtake in the market, sales have increased by 70 percent over the last one year,” she said.

Phenol prices have been exceptionally higher for the last one year and the company has not been able to pass that through completely, but demand looks good, she said.

